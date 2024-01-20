Justin Timberlake teases new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, previews lead single ‘Selfish’

Justin Timberlake has teased his new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, dropping an album trailer and previewing its lead single ‘Selfish’.

Timberlake premiered his new music at the free Memphis concert he announced a week ago. The ‘Sexy Back’ singer played the Orpheum Theatre yesterday (January 19), where he played ‘Selfish’ live for lucky fans.

Uploading a snippet of ‘Selfish’ to Instagram, listeners can make out the lyrics of the chorus: “If I get jealous, I can’t help it / I want every bit of you, guess I’m selfish.”

After playing his hometown show, Timberlake also uploaded a portion of his album trailer on Instagram. The prologue is narrated by actor Benicio del Toro, and depicts a model gas station and car, with JT looking into a painted sunset. Or, as del Toro narrates: “What the fuck is he staring at?”

It was previously speculated new music was coming when Timberlake wiped his social media. His last solo album was 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

Timberlake recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.

The singer will also perform as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest on January 27. He will star in the episode alongside guest host Dakota Johnson.

In other news, comedian Katherine Ryan hit out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him “a grubby little eel face”.