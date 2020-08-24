Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, aged 38

Nashville singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away, a representative confirmed overnight on social media. He was 38 years old.

A statement alongside a picture of Earle was posted to the musician’s official Facebook page early on August 24. It reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The post also shared lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’, taken from ‘Single Mothers’: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many… Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The son of Steve Earle, Justin shared nine albums throughout his career, with the latest – ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes’ – released in May of last year.

Earle’s cause of death is not known to the public at the time of writing.

On social media, tributes to Earle were shared by his contemporaries and fans. Folk group The Head and The Heart said in a tweet: “We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul.”

RIP Justin Townes Earle… We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) August 24, 2020

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

I am beyond heartbroken. You were my muse, my friend, and my brother. I will always remember your kindness. Your songs will live forever. You can rest easy now. #justinTownesEarle pic.twitter.com/E9vKDlQSWh — Sammy Brue (@SammyBrue) August 24, 2020

Just saw Justin Townes Earle died. I love his music. So very sad. — Larry Hooper (@Hooper) August 24, 2020

RIP Justin Townes Earle…

We had the honor of having him play our stage. He was such an incredible songwriter and talented soul. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and everyone who was touched by his music. 📸: @DinoPhoto pic.twitter.com/4QB28lT7B0 — The Capitol Theatre 🐿 (@capitoltheatre) August 24, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. He was an incredible talent. https://t.co/6sbXYjD1Z1 pic.twitter.com/bXsFUD82aG — Fortunate Ones (@FortunateOnesNL) August 24, 2020

1st my friend Ron from the Supersuckers, now Justin Townes Earle who I knew & played shows with…this is so sad. My heart breaks for Steve & the Earle family. ❤️🙏 — JESSE DAYTON (@jessedayton) August 24, 2020