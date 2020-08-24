News Music News

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, aged 38

By Jackson Langford
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle at California's Stagecoach Festival, April 2017. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Nashville singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away, a representative confirmed overnight on social media. He was 38 years old.

A statement alongside a picture of Earle was posted to the musician’s official Facebook page early on August 24. It reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The post also shared lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’, taken from ‘Single Mothers’: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”

See it below.

Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The son of Steve Earle, Justin shared nine albums throughout his career, with the latest – ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes’ – released in May of last year.

Earle’s cause of death is not known to the public at the time of writing.

On social media, tributes to Earle were shared by his contemporaries and fans. Folk group The Head and The Heart said in a tweet: “We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul.”

See other tributes below, from Stephen King and more.

 

