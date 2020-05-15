Justin Vernon’s side-project GAYNGS share first new song in 10 years

GAYNGS, the supergroup featuring Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, have shared their first new song in a decade.

‘Appeayl 2 U’ is the only new material by the band – who also feature Poliça‘s Ryan Olson as a core member – since their only studio album, 2010’s ‘Relayted’.

In a series of tweets, the band revealed that they were set to reunite for a gig tonight (May 15) to celebrate the 50th birthday of legendary Minneapolis venue First Avenue, and as the gig has been predictably cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were instead sharing one of the new songs they were set to play at the show.

Tonight the band GAYNGS was scheduled to play at First Avenue as a part of their 50th anniversary shows and an homage to the last time Prince hopped out the back of a minivan, with a guitar strapped on, 2 his club. But PLANS HAVE CHANNGED… — Gayngs Offycial (@GayngsOffycial) May 15, 2020

so we decided to release one of the new songs that we would have played:https://t.co/9Aja9JLeXC — Gayngs Offycial (@GayngsOffycial) May 15, 2020

Vernon released a new Bon Iver album called ‘i, i’ last year. In a five-star review of the project’s fourth full-length, NME wrote: “Previous Bon Iver albums worked through the seasons, the hushed ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ representing winter. With ‘i, i’, Justin Vernon arrives at autumn, a time of change.

“Over 12 years the music Justin Vernon has created as Bon Iver has constantly changed, but that doesn’t mean the old sounds have been undone; they’ve been repurposed and reused, evolving into something different – but always as compelling as the Bon Iver of yesteryear.”

Poliça, meanwhile, returned with new album ‘When We Stay Alive’ this January, which NME called “a stunning tale of redemption and rehabilitation” in a four-star review.

Last month, Bon Iver shared a new track called ‘PDLIF’ (standing for ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear’).