JXN shares new single ‘Stellar’, announces debut EP

Melbourne-based R&B artist JXN — real name Jackson Brazier — has shared the latest single, ‘Stellar’, from his upcoming debut EP titled ‘NeverASadAdventure’.

Listen to the new track below:

On the track, Brazier said “the song is about achieving personal goals and how everything is going to be okay”.

‘Stellar’ will be included on JXN’s forthcoming EP, along with previous single ‘Outta Space’, featuring Allday and Fossa Beats. ‘NeverASadAdventure’ was originally scheduled for release on May 8, but has now been shifted to May 15. The EP will be released through Warner Music and can be pre-saved here.

“This is the EP you would listen to if we were going to out of space and you had music playing through the speakers of the rocket,” said Brazier per a press release.

Last year, JXN released a string of collaborations with US rappers, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on ‘Red Lights’, and A$AP Twelvvy on ‘Going Off’. He also released another solo track titled ‘Just Okay’.

While JXN has only released music for little over a year, he currently boasts over 10million combined artist streams.

In August last year, JXN toured nationally with Allday in support of his ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ tour, alongside Mallrat and E^ST. This included several solo JXN sideshows at multiple venues across Australia.