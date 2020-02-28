JXN teams up with Allday and Fossa Beats for ‘Outta Space’

Melbourne-based rnb artist JXN has released his first new music of 2020.

The single, ‘Outta Space’, sees him team up with rapper and former tourmate Allday, as well as producer Fossa Beats.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Outta Space’ below:

JXN, real name Jackson Brazier, described how the song came about and how Allday was quick to contribute to it in a press statement.

“Fossa, Henry [Beasley, from Balu Brigada] and I wrote this song in about 2 hours in a weird studio we hired in Melbourne last minute”, he said.

“I sent it to Allday, ’cause he asked what I’ve been working on… he asked straight away if he could get on the track, and obviously I said yes.”

Brazier describes ‘Outta Space’ as “a feel-good easy listening song”, and hopes that listeners “connect to whatever they need to when they hear it”.

JXN released a string of collaborations with US rappers in 2019, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on ‘Red Lights’ and A$AP Twelvyy on ‘Going Off’.

He also released a solo single, entitled ‘Just Okay’.

In August 2019, JXN made his live debut last year as a support act for Allday’s nationwide ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ tour, alongside Mallrat and E^ST.