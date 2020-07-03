JXN unveils new single ‘Paranoia’

Melbourne artist JXN has dropped his new single ‘Paranoia’ today (July 3).

Listen to ‘Paranoia’ below:

The new single follows up his debut EP ‘Never A Sad Adventure’, released back in May. Per a press statement, JXN – real name Jackon Brazier – said of ‘Paranoia’, “Ever been somewhere or in a situation you used to love and think was paradise… then with maturity, age, knowledge or whatever it turns out it’s actually your hell.

“That’s what paranoia is all about, feeling comfortable somewhere then the next moment being totally out of place. Hope I can take you on a journey with this one and I hope you can relate.”

‘NeverASadAdventure’ has reportedly accrued over 12 million streams worldwide since its release in May of this year.

Since the release of his debut single ‘Solitude’ in 2018, JXN has collaborated with the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on ‘Red Lights’, A$AP Twelvyy on ‘Going Off’ and Aussie rapper Allday on ‘Outta Space’.

In August last year, JXN toured nationally with Allday in support of his ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ tour, alongside Mallrat and E^ST. This included several solo JXN sideshows at multiple venues across Australia.