JYP’s upcoming girl group NMIXX announce debut single ‘AD MARE’

JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have announced details for their forthcoming debut.

A cryptic new teaser poster was released yesterday (February 2), featuring silhouettes of the new group’s seven members as a spotlight moves over each of them. The poster also reveals that NMIXX’s debut single would be titled ‘AD MARE’, along with a release date of February 22 at 6pm KST.

Notably, NMIXX’s name was first unveiled just last week with an announcement teaser, after its hotly-anticipated line-up was finalised in November last year, comprising of Kyujin, Jiwoo, BAE, Jinni, Sullyoon, Haewon and Lily.

NMIXX, previously referred to as JYPn, was first announced last July when the agency shared that it would be releasing a “blind package” for the group, which had featured their upcoming debut single on a limited-edition CD, a photo book, poster, premium membership card and more.

The new all-female K-pop act will be the first girl group launched by JYP Entertainment since ITZY’s debut in 2019. The agency is also home to other popular idol groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, as well as the bands Day6 and Xdinary Heroes, the latter of which had made their debut last December.

NMIXX will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-young, the agency’s first female board member. Aside from Lee, the team is also said to include officials who helped to scout and train members of other JYP Entertainment acts such as Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.