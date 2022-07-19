K-pop boyband OMEGA X to perform in Latin America and US on first world tour

K-pop boy group OMEGA X will soon be embarking on their first-ever world tour.

On July 14, the boyband and SPIRE Entertainment announced that the group, who debuted in 2021, will kick off their first-ever world tour sometime this September.

While official dates and venues have yet to be shared, SPIRE Entertainment has revealed via a press release that the boyband will perform in six cities across four countries in Latin America in September. The 11-member act will then head to the US in October, where they will hold concerts in 12 cities. Further details are expected in the following weeks.

The news comes a month after the release of OMEGA X’s debut studio album ‘낙서(樂서): Story Written in Music’, which was led by the title track ‘Play Dumb’. Several songs on the record, including its title track, were co-written and/or composed by members of the boyband.

OMEGA X made their debut last June with their debut mini-album ‘Vamos’, which featured a lead single of the same name. Notably, the group comprises members who have been part of various other K-pop acts in the past. The members hail from now-disbanded groups like 1TEAM and 1THE9 and boybands on extended hiatuses, such as Limitless and SNUPER.

In an interview with NME last year, the boyband shared their thoughts on receiving a “second chance” to debut as K-pop idols. “Having a second chance is really amazing, and my thoughts and feelings have changed a lot this time,” said member Hangyeom. “I want to empower our fans and the public, and it’s now my dream to give them hope.”