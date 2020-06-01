K-pop fans crash Dallas police department’s iWatch app with FanCam videos

K-pop fans online have crashed an app that was set up by the Dallas police department by flooding it with FanCam videos.

The department’s iWatch app encourages citizens in the city to send in video footage of “illegal activity from the protests” current happening in Dallas after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With many K-pop fan accounts actively posting their support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the last week, fans have now managed to crash the app by posting hundreds of FanCam videos, which are clips of K-pop performances that hone in on one particular band member.

Twitter user @ngelwy began the call to shut down the app, directing other K-pop fan accounts to the app and instructing them on how to upload the FanCam videos.

I never understand stan Twitter but you crazy fucks rule pic.twitter.com/4keZmu72R2 — Logan Rapp (@Loganchance) June 1, 2020

If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2020

Due to technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily. pic.twitter.com/zksA1hkVhV — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2020

Protests have been taking place around the world following the death of George Floyd last week (May 25).

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rihanna, Dr Dre, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more have all shared their outrage and demanded justice for Floyd in a number of posts online. Jay-Z also called for justice for Floyd, and Billie Eilish and Lizzo have both shared impassioned messages about the situation.