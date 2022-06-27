Members of K-pop girl group fromis_9 injured in car accident

Five members of K-pop girl group fromis_9 have been injured in a car accident.

Last night (June 26), the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment shared in a statement that five members of the group – namely Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung and Ji-heon – had been involved in a car accident the previous night. However, the company shared that none of the passengers, which included the members and their staff, had been seriously injured.

“These five members got a more thorough examination on Sunday, June 26. They were advised by doctors that they should continue to receive medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises, although they have been confirmed to have no fractures,” Pledis Entertainment said. It added that doctors have advised attentive monitoring of the members’ conditions, as well as minimal physical activity over the coming days.

The agency confirmed that fromis_9’s fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’, which is due out later today at 6PM KST (June 27), will be released as planned. However, the media and fan showcases that had been set for the same day have been cancelled for the members’ safety.

“Our company has decided to respect and follow the advice from the medical staff to place the members’ speedy recovery as a top priority and adjust the group’s future activities and schedule accordingly,” Pledis Entertainment added.

The company also noted that the five members’ upcoming schedules “will be arranged with plenty of flexibility” and that they may not be able to perform choreography with the rest of the group. “We will continue to provide support for treatment and rapid recovery of these five members of fromis_9,” it said.

‘from our Memento Box’ will be the girl group’s second release of 2022, arriving just five months after ‘Midnight Guest’, which was led by the title track ‘DM’. It also marks their third release since coming under Pledis Entertainment’s management, following a “reorganisation” of their previous agency, Off The Record Enteratinment.