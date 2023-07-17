STAYC to return with new music in August

K-pop girl group STAYC are currently preparing to make a comeback next month.

On July 17, South Korean news outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that the six-member girl group are in the final preparations of their next comeback in August. Later that day, their agency High Up Entertainment confirmed the news, telling EDaily: “STAYC is preparing with the aim of releasing an album on August 16.”

At the time of publishing, the title and format of STAYC’s upcoming release has not been revealed. It will mark the group’s second comeback of 2023, following their February single album ‘Teddy Bear’, which was accompanied by the Korean-language version of their hit Japanese single ‘Poppy’.

Back in May, the girl group held their second fan meeting ‘SWITH Gelato Factory’ across several days in South Korea, later bringing the show to Osaka and Yokohama in Japan earlier this month. In addition to their original tracks, STAYC also performed a cover of EXO’s 2018 single ‘Love Shot’.

In other K-pop news, SM Entertainment has shared that its boyband NCT’s contracts would not begin expiring until late 2024, despite over half of the group debuting in 2016. “We factored in elements such as their military enlistment and overseas activities, so their contract periods were set to be longer than the usual [seven years],” said the agency.

“Although there are differences between individual members, there is no member whose contract expires this year. All of the members’ [contracts] are set to expire starting from the end of next year or later,” shared SM Entertainment.