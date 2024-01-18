Meet UNIS, the new K-pop girl group from ‘Universe Ticket’

The final episode of SBS’ survival reality TV show Universe Ticket has aired, with the announcement of the final members of new girl group UNIS.

Universe Ticket aired on South Korean TV network SBS from November 18, 2023 to January 17, 2024. The show features 82 contestants from over 10 countries competing for a place in an eight-member girl group that will promote for two-and-a-half years under F&F Entertainment.

Here are the members of the new Universe Ticket girl group, named UNIS, and everything we know about them.

Advertisement

The members of UNIS are:

Elisia

Filipino actress and singer Elisia ranked first place overall on Universe Ticket. The 14-year-old is the cousin of K-pop and P-pop singer Marcus from boyband HORI7ON, and had previously appeared on the 2019 Philippine soap opera Nang Ngumiti ang Langit.

Yunha

Coming in second place is South Korean singer Bang Yunha. Little is known about the 14-year-old’s activities, if any, prior to being on the reality show.

Nana

In third place is 16-year-old FNC Entertainment Japan trainee Nana. She had previously made her debut as a member of J-pop girl group PRIKIL, which was formed through the 2021 to 2022 Nippon TV series Who is Princess?.

Ghelee

Sixteen-year-old Filipino singer Gehlee Dangca ranked in fourth place on Universe Ticket. Little is known about her activities, if any, prior to being on the reality show.

Seowon

South Korean singer Lim Seo-won came in fifth place on the reality programme. Prior to her appearance on the show, the 12-year-old appeared on the 2018 series Music Love and the 2020 singing competition Miss Trot 2. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the single ‘Shoulder Dance’.

Yoona

Advertisement

Coming in sixth place is Oh Yoona, a 14-year-old trainee of STARON Entertainment from South Korea. From 2021 to 2022, she was a member of the co-ed group Play With Me Club, and was also formerly a pre-debut member of upcoming K-pop girl group Free In Sass.

Kotoko

Sixteen-year-old Japanese singer Kotoko ranked in seventh place on Universe Ticket. Little is known about her activities, if any, prior to being on the reality show.

Hyeonju

The eighth and final member of UNIS is 22-year-old K-pop idol Belle, who is best known as a member of C9 Entertainment group Cignature. She first made her industry debut in 2017 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group GOOD DAY, and also appeared on the reality show The Unit in the same year.