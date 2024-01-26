NewsMusic News

K-pop idols pay tribute to late ASTRO singer Moonbin on his birthday

The singer would have turned 26 today

By Gladys Yeo
astro moonbin eunwoo seventeen woozi
L-R: ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin and SEVENTEEN's Woozi. CreditsL VCG/Chosun Ilbo JNS/Han Myung-gu via Getty.

Several K-pop artists, including Cha Eun-woo and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, have made dedications to the late ASTRO singer Moonbin on his birthday.

Last April, ASTRO member Moonbin passed away at the age of 25 in his own home in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Today (January 26) would have been the singer’s 26th birthday. To commemorate his birthday, his ASTRO bandmates as well as several other idols shared birthday wishes and song dedications.

Cha Eun-woo released a cover of the song ‘Love Is Gone’ by American DJ duo SLANDER on the group’s official YouTube channel. He previously released another cover of ‘Stalker’ by 10cm dedicated to Moonbin a month after his passing.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN vocalist and producer Woozi released an original song titled ‘What Kind of Future’, which he first performed at a concert in 2018. According to SportsKeeda, the song’s official credits also contain a message to the late Moonbin, which reads: “I will never forget your smile filled with love.”

In a letter Woozi dedicated to Moonbin after his passing, he shared that the singer had enjoyed the song and had urged him to release it. In the same letter, he promised to release it for Moonbin on his birthday.

On X (formerly Twitter), ASTRO members MJ and JinJin also shared their birthday wishes for Moonbin. “I live my life thinking that you’re watching me. You’re eating well and resting well, right?” wrote JinJin. “Make sure to eat seaweed soup today. There aren’t many pictures of us, I should have taken more pictures. You have to be happier than anybody else today. I love you, my brother.”

ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha, SEVENTEEN’s DK and Seungkwan also shared dedications to the singer on their Instagram stories. MONSTA X rapper I.M, who shares a birthday with Moonbin also shared that they usually called one another on their birthday. “It’s very cold. I hope you’re doing well. I miss you a lot. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

