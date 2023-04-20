K-pop industry mourns ASTRO’s Moonbin, postpones releases out of respect

Artists and music labels from the K-pop industry have postponed a number of planned releases out of respect for the late Moonbin, from boyband ASTRO.

Girl group ITZY have postponed the release of its IT’z TOUR BOOK and Buddy Date videos, which were set to come out on April 21 and 22, respectively. The videos will now be released on April 27 and 28 instead.

ITZY 컨텐츠 공개 일정 관련 금일과 익일 공개 예정이었던 아래 컨텐츠 공개 일정이 연기되었음을 안내드립니다. 1) ITZY 🌐IT'z TOUR BOOK🌐 EP 17

: 4.27 (목) 18:00 (KST) 2) ITZY <둘씩의 데이트> | 추억의아이템📺 #공일즈

: 4.28 (금) 18:00 (KST) 팬 여러분의 너른 양해 부탁드립니다.… — ITZY (@ITZYofficial) April 20, 2023

Boyband iKON were originally set to release a preview, a concept photo and open the pre-order for their upcoming album ‘Take Off’ today. Those have been delayed until tomorrow (April 21).

[#NOTICE]

iKON 3RD FULL ALBUM [TAKE OFF] 일정 변경 안내 안녕하세요 143엔터테인먼트입니다. 금일 공개 예정이었던

ALBUM PREVIEW & PRE-ORDER,

CONCEPT PHOTO U #3

일정이 아래와 같이 연기되었음을 알려드립니다. 4.21 FRI 2PM(KST)

ALBUM PREVIEW 4.21 FRI 6PM(KST)

CONCEPT PHOTO U #3… — iKON GLOBAL iKONIC (@iKONIC_143) April 20, 2023

Boyband BTOB have “temporarily suspended” all content uploads and social media posts, including promotional materals for their upcoming mini-album ‘Wind And Wish’.

안녕하세요.

큐브 엔터테인먼트입니다. 예정되어 있던 비투비 12th Mini Album [WIND AND WISH] 프로모션을 포함한 콘텐츠 업로드와 SNS 게시는 잠시 중단될 예정입니다.

팬분들의 양해 부탁드리겠습니다. 안타까운 비보에 애도의 뜻을 표합니다. — BTOB·비투비 (@OFFICIALBTOB) April 20, 2023

BuzzFeed has delayed the release of an upcoming video featuring K-pop girl group TWICE until further notice. “In light of Moonbin’s tragic passing, we are postponing the release of our Styling Video featuring TWICE. We will let you know when we have a new release date. We send our deep condolences to Moonbin’s family and friends,” the media company said in a statement.

Hi Once fam. In light of Moonbin’s tragic passing, we are postponing the release of our Styling Video featuring TWICE. We will let you know when we have a new release date. We send our deep condolences to Moonbin’s family and friends. 💜 — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) April 19, 2023

Media company DIVE Studios, co-founded by K-pop idol Eric Nam, has announced the delay of all content scheduled for release this week. “We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the company said in a statement.

In light of Moonbin's passing, we are postponing the release of all DIVE Studios and Mindset content for this week. We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone's understanding. pic.twitter.com/9SMvwcmzwz — DIVE Studios (@thedivestudios) April 19, 2023

KQ Entertainment, home to K-pop boybands ATEEZ and xikers, has “temporarily suspended” all content releases across its platforms. The label also extended its condolences to the bereaved.

안녕하세요, KQ엔터테인먼트입니다. 금일 진행 예정이었던 앨범 프로모션을 포함한 콘텐츠 업로드와 SNS는 잠시 중단됩니다. 일정을 재정비하여 다시 재개할 예정이니 팬분들의 너른 양해 부탁드립니다. 안타깝고 슬픈 소식에 깊은 애도를 표하며,

삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다. — KQ 엔터테인먼트 (@kqent) April 20, 2023

JYP Entertainment has announced the delay of content releases for the band Xdinary Heroes. The release of a music video teaser planned for today has been delayed until tomorrow (April 21), while a highlight film sampler scheduled to drop on April 21 will now come out on April 23 instead.

In a follow-up tweet, the boyband also expressed their condolences over the passing of Moonbin.

기다려주신 팬 여러분의 너그러운 양해 부탁드리며, 안타까운 비보에 깊은 애도를 표합니다. 삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다. — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) April 20, 2023

South Korean singer Yoon Ji-sung has cancelled a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse, which had been planned for 7pm today (April 20), his label DG Entertainment has announced. The agency also expressed its condolences.

안녕하세요. DG 엔터테인먼트입니다. 4월 20일 (목) 오후 7시로 예정되어 있던 위버스 라이브 일정이 취소되었음을 안내드립니다.

안타까운 비보에 깊은 애도를 표하며, 삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다.

팬 여러분들의 양해 부탁드립니다. — 윤지성 (Yoon Jisung) Official (@Official_YJS_) April 20, 2023

ENHYPEN have delayed the drop of three of its upcoming content releases: ‘HAPPY JAY DAY!’, ‘EN-O’CLOCK EP.60’ and ‘EN-O’CLOCK EP.60 Behind Cut’. The boyband has yet to announce when the content will be released.

[Notice]

금주 공개 예정이었던 아래 콘텐츠가 연기되었음을 알려 드립니다.

팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드립니다. – HAPPY JAY DAY! (Membership Only)

– EN-O'CLOCK EP.60

– EN-O'CLOCK EP.60 Behind Cut (Membership Only) — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) April 20, 2023

NewJeans have delayed the release for the latest episode of its online variety show Jeans’ ZINE. The new episode was set to be released today (April 20) at 7pm KST. A new release date has yet to be announced.

[안내📢]

4월 20일(목) 19시 공개 예정이었던 'Jeans' ZINE'의 공개가 연기되었음을 알려드립니다.

팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. — NewJeans (@NewJeans_ADOR) April 20, 2023

Apink have postponed their Apple Music Fan Signing and Japan Online Special events from today (April 20) to next Tuesday (April 25).

[#에이핑크 STAFF] 금일(4/20) 진행 예정이었던 일본 온라인 특전회/애플뮤직 팬사인회 일정은 취소되었으며, 아래의 일정으로 변경되었으니 확인 부탁드립니다.

일본 온라인 특전회: 4/25 7PM~

애플뮤직 팬사인회: 4/25 9PM~(대면) / 10:30PM~(영상통화/현장 상황에 따라 변동될 수 있습니다) — APINK_STAFF (@APINK_STAFF) April 20, 2023

American K-pop idol AleXa has mourned the passing of Moonbin on Twitter, saying: “the world lost a beautiful soul but the heavens gained a bright star. thoughts, prayers, and condolences to everyone. this is devastating.”

the world lost a beautiful soul but the heavens gained a bright star. thoughts, prayers, and condolences to everyone. this is devastating. — AleXa 알렉사 (@AleXa_ZB) April 20, 2023

SM Entertainment has pushed back the release of ‘When I Close My Eyes’ by Kangta and Lee Areum to April 22. The song, to be released as part of the label’s SM STATION project, was originally due out today (April 20).

SM엔터테인먼트입니다. 오늘(20일) 오후 6시 예정이었던 SM ‘STATION’ 강타 X 한빛예술단 이아름 ‘When I Close My Eyes’ 음원 및 뮤직비디오 공개일이 오는 22일 오후 6시로 변경되었습니다. — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) April 20, 2023

Moonbin was reportedly found dead at his home in Seoul yesterday (April 19), as reported by Yonhap News. His passing was later confirmed by his label Fantagio Music.

