WOODZ to drop pre-release single ‘Abyss’ from upcoming mini-album

South Korean singer WOODZ will be returning with a new single titled ‘Abyss’ next week.

On February 13 at Midnight KST, the 26-year-old singer released a graphic poster teasing his upcoming single ‘Abyss’. Due out on February 22 at 6pm KST, the upcoming track will act as the pre-release single to WOODZ’s forthcoming fifth mini-album.

The new teaser poster teases a “very personal story” from the singer, along with the sentence “it’s alright if you want a lot, I’ll let you have it all,” which appear to be lyrics from the upcoming song. Release details surrounding his upcoming fifth mini-album such as its title and tracklist have yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

‘Abyss’ will mark WOODZ’s first release under EDAM Entertainment, which the singer signed with in October 2022 following the expiration of his contract with long-time agency Yuehua Entertainment.

“We have promised a new start together with WOODZ, who not only has producing skills he built up with a wide music spectrum over the years but also strong musical talents,” said EDAM at the time.

The upcoming song and record will also be his first comeback since his May 2022 mini-album ‘Colorful Trauma’ led by the single ‘I Hate You’. That record was preceded by the EP ‘Only Lovers Left’, led by double title tracks ‘Kiss of Fire’ and ‘Waiting’.

The K-pop singer first debuted under his real name, Cho Seung-youn, in 2014 as part of the Korean-Chinese boyband UNIQ, later venturing into solo music under the moniker WOODZ. He later appeared on Produce X 101 in 2019, where he landed a spot in the temporary boyband X1. WOODZ returned to his solo career following the disbandment of X1.