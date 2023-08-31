Odd Eye Circle, Heize and more to perform at ‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023

K-pop acts Odd Eye Circle, Heize and more are set to perform at the upcoming ‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023 in New Zealand.

‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023 will take place at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on November 10 at 4pm local time. The event is being organised by Prime Entertainment and Nova Records.

The upcoming concert will feature appearances by LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle, and singers 10cm, Jey and Heize. According to the official ‘K Wave Auckland’ website, the K-pop acts will be joined by three local musicians and two cover dance teams.

Ticketing details for ‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023 in New Zealand have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

In a statement on their official ‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023 website, the upcoming event are the organisers’ “unwavering commitment” to bring more major K-pop concerts to New Zealand. “Our vision is to bring the K-Pop stars you’ve long yearned to see right here,” they wrote.

“It’s undeniable that the absence of major concerts in New Zealand […] has been keenly felt,” the organisers added. “Given New Zealand’s relatively smaller market and lack of an established ticket-buying track record, promoters and management companies perceive it as a riskier venture, leading to missed opportunities.”

“In our unwavering commitment to change this narrative, we have set our sights on organizing ‘K Wave Auckland’ 2023 – an event that not only fills the void but also serves as a testament to the robust K-Pop fandom in New Zealand.”