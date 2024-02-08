Kacey Musgraves announces new album ‘Deeper Well’ and shares lead single

Kacey Musgraves has announced her new album ‘Deeper Well’ and shared the LP’s lead single of the same name.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is set to release her sixth studio LP on March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. ‘Deeper Well’ is available for pre-save/pre-order here.

The album was co-produced by Musgraves alongside her longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. According to a press release, ‘Deeper Well’ was inspired by the energy of New York City’s Greenwich Village and its rich musical history, with a good portion of the new album recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios.

Advertisement

“I was seeking some different environmental energy and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts.” Musgraves said.

The singer also shared the album’s title track, which serves as its lead single. Musgraves teased the new track this past weekend (February 4) at the 2024 Grammys. Speaking about the track, the singer said: “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj), the song’s accompanying video opens with Musgraves laying on a grassy field overlooking the ocean. She also sings while sat in a kitchen and walks around a hill with floating rocks around her.

‘Deeper Well’ track listing is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Cardinal’

2. ‘Deeper Well’

3. ‘Too Good to be True’

4. ‘Moving Out’

5. ‘Giver / Taker’

6. ‘Sway’

7. ‘Dinner with Friends’

8. ‘Heart of the Woods’

9. ‘Jade Green’

10. ‘The Architect’

11. ‘Lonely Millionaire’

12. ‘Heaven Is’

13. ‘Anime Eyes’

14. ‘Nothing to be Scared Of’

‘Deeper Well’ follows her 2021 LP ‘Star-Crossed‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “This record, with its varied sounds and brutally honest lyrics, never finds Musgraves shying away from the uncomfortable. It’s an intricate project – the record also comes with an accompanying 50-minute film – that could collapse under the weight of its concept. Bolstered by its author’s frank pen, though, and instilled with a sense of hope, it’s a powerful listen.”

The album contained the song ‘Camera Roll’, which gave Musgraves a nomination for both Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys.

This year, the six-time Grammy winner added another trophy to her collection – taking home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with her song ‘I Remember Everything’ with Zach Bryan