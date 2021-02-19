Kacey Musgraves is selling a Ted Cruz diss shirt for Texan charities

Texas-born songwriter Kacey Musgraves has begun selling a new T-shirt design that takes a swing at Texas senator Ted Cruz.

It comes after news broke of Cruz fleeing the state to fly to Cancun with his family for a vacation, amid a devastating winter storm crisis in Texas that has left millions of residents without access to electricity or clean water.

The ringer tees read “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin'”, and are available now via Musgraves’ webstore. Profits from the shirt’s sale will “directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food,” Musgraves said.

Advertisement

Funds raised will specifically go to Feed the People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. https://t.co/L6CW0YAGV7 Available thru Sunday! 🏖 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

Late last year, it was announced that Musgraves had joined the English language cast of Studio Ghibli film Earwig and the Witch, playing the role of Earwig’s mother.

2020 also saw Musgraves team up with Mark Ronson and singer Troye Sivan for a rework of the latter’s single ‘Easy’, also starring in the song’s cinematic video.

Musgraves also performed a new rendition of ‘Oh, What a Wonderful World’ to mark Earth Day 2020 last year.