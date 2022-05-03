Kacey Musgraves will cover ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ for ‘Elvis’ soundtrack

Kacey Musgraves is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, contributing a cover of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’.

The singer revealed her addition to the soundtrack on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. Variety reports that Musgraves was in attendance alongside both Priscilla Presley and Elvis‘ director, Baz Luhrmann. While Luhrmann would only hint that Musgraves’ song on the soundtrack was “something to do with love”, Musgraves herself confirmed it would be her version of Presley’s best-known love song.

Advertisement

Musgraves is one of only two artists to have songs confirmed for the Elvis soundtrack. The other is Doja Cat, who will feature on the soundtrack with an original song entitled ‘Vegas’ that samples Presley’s 1956 single ‘Hound Dog’. The film will premiere at Cannes Film Festival this month, before its cinematic release in late June.

Released in 1961 – fittingly, also as part of a soundtrack, for Presley’s Blue Hawaii – ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ hit Number One in the UK upon its release and peaked at Number Two in the US. It has been covered dozens of times in the decades since, most notably by UB40 in 1993 – which also went to Number One in the UK. The song has also been covered to feature on other film soundtracks, including Lilo & Stitch and Crazy Rich Asians.

Musgraves is currently touring in support of her 2021 album, ‘Star-Crossed’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a powerfully honest depiction of heartbreak”.

“This record, with its varied sounds and brutally honest lyrics, never finds Musgraves shying away from the uncomfortable,” it read.