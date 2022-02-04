Kae Tempest shares ‘Salt Coast’ from upcoming album ‘The Line Is A Curve’

Kae Tempest has shared the second track from their upcoming fourth studio album ‘The Line Is A Curve’ – watch the video for ‘Salt Coast’ below.

‘Salt Coast’ follows Tempest’s recent single ‘More Pressure’, which was released in January. The latter, which is the penultimate song on the album, features a guest appearance from Kevin Abstract of the LA hip-hop collective Brockhampton.

“For me, it’s a song of upliftment, and it’s a switching of focus from some of the more heavy themes that come up in the record. So I thought it was a great song to lead with. Also, it’s just got good vibes,” Tempest said of ‘More Pressure’ in an interview with NME.

Speaking about ‘Salt Coast’, Tempest has now said: “My love song to this complex, devastating, deeply beautiful island Salt Coast is out now.

“This song means the world to me. Hope you feel it.”

Tempest also told NME about what to expect from their new music: “I feel like I learned what this album was about as I started to make it,” they said.

“For me, the album is about increasing resilience and raising your threshold for tolerance and acceptance. And it’s a very beautiful album, because so many people involved in making it are people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time.”

Aside from Abstract, ‘The Line Is A Curve’ includes numerous guest spots from the likes of Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C., Lianne La Havas, ássia and Confucius MC.

Kae Tempest will release ‘The Line Is A Curve’ on April 8 via Fiction Records. You can pre-order the album here.

The musician and writer recently announced plans for a UK and Ireland tour this spring. The tour kicks off on April 22 at Manchester’s Albert Hall, calling at the likes of Liverpool, London, Leeds, Cardiff, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Cork before wrapping up at Sage in Gateshead on May 21.