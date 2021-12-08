Kaiit, Baker Boy and more to play regional VIC shows as part of government’s new $5million initiative

Kaiit, Baker Boy and other artists have been tipped to perform shows throughout regional Victoria and the outer suburbs of Melbourne, as part of a new initiative by the Victorian state government.

The government, led by Premier Dan Andrews, has branded the new initiative as ‘On The Road Again’. It will see $5million dispersed in 34 grants given to various individuals and industry groups, including artists, promoters and regional music venues.

The initiative will boast more than 300 events taking place throughout the state over the next year. Some of these, like statewide tour The Push and Phillip Island’s Ocean Sounds festival, have already been announced.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of announced concerts and festivals going forward as part of the initiative here, with more to be unveiled throughout the year. In addition to Kaiit and Baker Boy, other acts to perform as part of the initiative include Emma Donovan And The Putbacks, Gordi and Isaiah Firebrace.

“With more than 300 incredible events and an awesome line-up of local artists, this summer offers plenty of reasons to take a music-fuelled road trip across Victoria,” Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said in a press statement.

“On The Road Again is bringing performers back to local stages, supporting the live music industry, generating tourism and delivering economic benefits in towns and suburbs across the state.”

Last month, the Victorian government announced an interruption insurance scheme for music festivals should more events be cancelled due to further COVID-19 outbreaks. Premier Andrews said the scheme was an “Australian-first” and will start as a 12-month pilot program insuring up to $230million.