News Music News

Kaiit, Clypso and Soju Gang enlisted for second instalment of Iso-Late

The event kicks off Saturday night

By Caleb Triscari
Kaiit, Clypso and Soju Gang
Kaiit, Clypso and Soju Gang. CREDIT: Press.

The lineup for the second instalment of ISOL-AID’s late-night event, Iso-Late, has been revealed.

Leading the mini-festival, kicking off on Saturday May 23 from 10pm AEST, will be neo-soul performer Kaiit. A statement from event organisers said Kaiit has been described “by two Neo-Soul Queens, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, as their musical love child from down under”. Also on the bill are afro-punk-electronica artist Clypso and hip hop artist Soju Gang.

Similar to last week’s performance, Iso-Late will also host intermission performances from The Huxleys and Melbourne singer-songwriter Tanzer.

The first chapter of Iso-Late took place last Saturday (May 16) and featured a lineup of Allday, KLP and Dameeeela.

“For those who miss the smell of sweat dripping off the walls of their favourite late-night haunt. For those who crave the dancefloor. We’re bringing something new to your lounge-room,” event organisers said on the first edition of Isol-Late.

“Turn the lights off, slip outta your Uggs and into those dusty dancing shoes. Turn the speakers up juuust enough to remind your next-door neighbours how much they’ll miss quarantine, and get the floor shaking. Leave the music to us, we’ll take you there.”

Like its parent event, Iso-Late is free to live-stream from the festival website.

