Kaiit, RVG, Sarah Mary Chadwick and more lead lineup for new Melbourne stage

Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne will have a new, purpose-built outdoor stage in 2021, opening with a set of shows in January lead by Kaiit, RVG, Sarah Mary Chadwick and more.

The Malthouse Outdoor Stage will seat 300 people cabaret-style (seated on a table), and is funded by a combination of $300,000 from the Sidney Myer Fund and $1.95million from the state government.

Joining the aforementioned artists on the January bill is Sweet Whirl, Mildlife, Gordon Koang, HTRK, Surprise Chef, Good Morning and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks. The Penny Drop-presented gig series kicks off on January 21 with Kaiit, and finishes with RVG on January 31.

Tickets go on sale December 7 via the Malthouse Theatre – due to the carabet setup, they must be purchased as a table of six.

The Malthouse Outdoor Stage is set to run permanently from 2021 for six months of every year, and will also host comedy, theatre, cabaret, dance and talks.

The lineup and dates for The Malthouse Theatre’s Outdoor Stage 2021 live music series is:

JANUARY

Thursday 21 – Kaiit, Early show 5:30pm, Late show 8:15pm

Friday 22 – Gordon Koang, Early show 5:30pm, Early show 8:15pm

Saturday 23 – Mildlife, Early show 5:00pm, Late show 8:30pm

Sunday 24 – Mildlife, Early show 4:30pm, Late show 7:30pm

Monday 25 – HTRK, Early show 5:30pm, Late show 8:15pm

Wednesday 27 – Sweet Whirl

Wednesday 27 – Sarah Mary Chadwick

Thursday 28 – Good Morning, Early show 5:30pm, Late show 8:15pm

Friday 29 – Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Early show 5:30pm, Late show 8:15pm

Saturday 30 – Surprise Chef, Early show 5:00pm, Late show 8:30pm

Sunday 31 – RVG, Early show 5:30pm, Late show 8:15pm