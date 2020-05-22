Kaiit teams up with MXXWLL for new song ‘ROLLITUP’

Melbourne neo-soul artist Kaiit has joined forces with Sydney producer MXXWLL for ‘ROLLITUP’, a track on the producer’s newly-released album ‘SHEEESH’.

A tripped out nod to G-Funk, the track samples a vocal hook from Kaiit the pair wrote together a couple of years back but was left unfinished for some time.

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

“I was working on an idea for the album and I ended up chopping the hook up into words and making a new hook from it,” explains the producer.

“I love samply sounding music so what I vibe most about this track is that it still sounds sampled, but it’s a sample of ourselves.”

Kaiit spoke fondly of the collab, commenting, “It’s always been such beautiful and warm energy when I link with him. I’m slowly by slowly allowing myself to do more collab work in a studio setting and he’s one of the first people I felt really comfortable in the studio with to express myself.”

Kaiit will appear as part of the Iso-Late livestream this Saturday night (May 23), alongside afro-punk electronica artist CLYPSO and rapper Soju Gang.

Advertisement

MXXWLL’s new album ‘SHEEESH’, out today, spans 17 tracks and features additional collaborations with the likes of Aloe Blacc, Guapdad 4000, SiR and Kyle Dion.