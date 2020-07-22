Kaiit & Tones And I to give live-streamed performances for ‘PUMA Sessions’ launch

Kaiit and Tones And I have been tipped to help launch PUMA’s new live-streaming series, ‘PUMA Sessions’, with a pair of special performances taking place on PUMA Australia’s Instagram page.

The live-stream will take place on Friday July 31 from 8pm AEST, with both Tones and Kaiit choosing to use their performances to support the Naarm (Melbourne) leg of Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR).

For every follower the @PUMAAU gains in the 24 hour period following 8pm AEST on Friday, July 31, PUMA Australia will pledge to donate $1AUD to WAR.

“I’m really excited to be able to be part of the inaugural PUMA Sessions in Australia, where not only do I get to perform again but I get to help raise money for an important collective like WAR, as well as perform alongside Tones’ – who has been a creative peer and friend for some time,” Kaiit said in a press statement.

“I’m excited for everyone to see what magic we’ve all whipped up!”

The event will also be hosted by local MC CaucasianOpportunities, otherwise known as Tawana Basutu.

While Kaiit hasn’t released a single of her own since 2019’s ‘Miss Shiney’, she did hop on Sydney producer MXXWLL’s track ‘ROLLITUP’ back in May.

As for Tones And I, she was just announced as the headliner for one of Australia’s first major festivals to return, Yours & Owls, taking place in early 2021.