Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson apologises for London gig, saying he “relied on old drinking habits”

Ricky Wilson has apologised to fans for his performance at a Kaiser Chiefs show in London on Saturday (November 5), explaining that he “relied on old drinking habits”.

Some fans at the O2 Arena gig complained on social media that the concert was “an absolute shitshow”, with Wilson being “absolutely wasted” and “forgetting lyrics”.

Now, the singer has issued a statement (via The Sun) in which he has apologised for his behaviour.

“I don’t want to make any lame excuses, I’ve met some challenges in this life I’ve led, and stayed on top of them with the support I’ve always had around me,” he message began.

“The truth is I made a mistake on Saturday night at the O2, and relied on old drinking habits, it’s a mistake that upset and disappointed many of you, and some of those closest to me.”

He added: “I try to take pride in not letting people down and seem to have let myself down in that respect the other night. I’m doing everything that is necessary for me not to let that happen again. And will continue to.”

After Saturday’s gig, one wrote online: “What an absolute shit show! @KaiserChiefs @TheO2 tonight. Ricky Wilson was absolutely wasted. Slurring, forgetting lyrics, stumbling all over the place, repeatedly telling the crowd that he didn’t want to be there. Never seen an arena empty out early, so quickly!”

Another said: “Left o2 mid gig for the first time ever – Ricky Wilson completely bladdered – can nearly speak let alone sing – so many people leaving in disgust!!”

In 2019 the musician revealed to The Guardian that he had gone sober after recognising that he had a problem with alcohol.

“On a personal level, I think it was bad,” he said. “Enough to want to stop. But in the grand music industry scheme of things I think I drank less than most people spilled.”

He added: “I was more dependent on finding ways to do it than I was doing it. I liked the game of it. I liked the fact that it was something I’d plan. I was quite sneaky and I got sneakier. The fun was in hiding it.”

Last week Kaiser Chiefs shared their new single ‘How 2 Dance’ and spoke to NME about their forthcoming new album.

“I think I have December to finish the record,” Wilson said. “I guess we’ll have something early next year. But it’s so different than it used to be. It’s amazing: we don’t have any homework to hand in – it’s not like school. There’s no time limit, and I can do what I want. But I reckon I’d like to have a record out next year.”