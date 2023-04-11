Kaiser Chiefs share joyous new single ‘Jealousy’

Kaiser Chiefs have released ‘Jealousy’ — the latest single to be taken from their upcoming album. Check it out below.

The new track is the second release from the rock veterans’ upcoming eighth studio album, following on from the lead single ‘How 2 Dance’, which was released last November.

“We’ve spent the last 20 years making tunes, some have been hits, some have been the opposite of hits,” said frontman Ricky Wilson, discussing the single. “As a musician, once all the worry and fear of failure is removed, all that is left is the freedom and fun. It’s the reason we started, so I must give you a warning, once you have heard ‘Jealousy’, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

At time of writing, the title of the upcoming album has not been announced, however, the band have confirmed that it is expected to be released later this year. Kaiser Chiefs are also set to embark on a string of upcoming UK and European tour dates this summer.

The tour will kick off in Cornwall next month, before the members perform two festival appearances in June, and later continue a series of live dates throughout July and August. Find a full list of upcoming shows and remaining tickets here.

The upcoming album follows Kaiser Chiefs’ last full-length LP, ‘Duck’, which was released in 2019. According to press, the album sees the five-piece stepping into a “renewed spotlight” compared to their last album, and replacing their early ‘00s-inspired euphoria for a series of “hook-heightened” dancefloor belters.

Written by the band members, ‘Jealousy’ was also co-created with Lewis Thompson, Henry Tucker (Anne Marie, Aitch), and RISC (Cat Burns, Mimi Webb).

Last year, Wilson spoke to NME about the upcoming release and the story behind the lead single – which was inspired by the band’s work with Nile Rogers in 2021. “Nile Rodgers is a force to be reckoned with. He does make you think about dancing quite a lot! He’s an amazing man to write songs with,” he said.

“We haven’t been going for as long as Nile [has], but the way he puts on a show still… we’re still doing that, and [Rodgers’ longevity has] made me think, ‘Well, we can carry on for as long as we want and be like Nile if we want to be.’”