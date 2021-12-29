Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty to play TikTok New Year’s Eve livestream

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty are among the artists set to perform at TikTok’s New Year’s Eve livestream this week.

On Friday night (December 31), the two artists will be joined by Charlie Puth to welcome in 2022, with each performance taking place on a different floor of TikTok Towers, an apartment-themed stage custom built for each of the three artists.

The party will be streamed on TikTok from 6pm PT (10pm ET, 2am GMT on New Year’s Day in the UK).

As Variety report, the three artists will be joined by event host averagefashionblogger and TikTok stars including scarlet_may.1, tracy.oj, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence, and 8illy.

Celebrate the New Year with @KALIUCHIS, @charlieputh, @Rico_nastyy, host @Avgfashionblog and special guests as they say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yMDjat2U0a — TikTok (@tiktok_us) December 27, 2021

Earlier this month, TikTok unveiled its statistics for 2021, which range from the most-used songs in videos to the most-watched livestreams. It was revealed that Ed Sheeran, PinkPantheress, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions are among some of the music acts who’ve made the biggest impact on the platform in the UK this year.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ song ‘Body’ is the video-sharing platform’s biggest 2021 track, followed by Sam Smith‘s ‘Like I Can’ and PinkPantheress’ breakout hit ‘Just For Me’. Dua Lipa‘s ‘Levitating’ and sea shanty king Nathan Evans’ ‘Wellerman’ also made the Top 10.

Sheeran took the top spot for ‘Most Viewed Artist Accounts’ of 2021, followed by Sam Ryder and KSI in second and third place respectively.

Elsewhere, TikTok recently unveiled a series of new tools that will enable artists and creators to monetise their content moving forward.

‘Creator Next’ is a new toolset that features the platform’s first tipping function, allowing artists to receive tips directly from followers while keeping the entire amount of money sent to them.

‘Creator Next’ also includes a brand new function titled ‘Video Gifts’ – which allows creators to receive tips based on engagement with their non-live videos – and the existing ‘Live Gifts’ tool, which works in the same way for live streams.