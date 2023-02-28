Kali Uchis on why she thinks people should stop drinking alcohol

Kali Uchis took to Instagram yesterday (February 27) to call on her followers to stop drinking alcohol.

Sharing an Instagram story, Uchis wrote “Please stop drinking liquor!!! There are spiritual consequences & no one can convince me otherwise. The root of the word “Alcohol” comes from Arabic “al-kuhl” which means “BODY EATING SPIRIT”.

She added: “By consuming it into the body, it extracts the very essence of the soul, allowing the body to be more susceptible to LOW frequencies & even demonic energies.

“It takes us away from our purest selves & our good soul. That’s why it’s legal y’all they want you to become alcoholics for real.”

Later, on Twitter, she continued: “I been sober 10 months, I was drinking & smoking since 12 years old even got alcohol poisoning & almost died at 17 so it’s big for me, thank you.”

I been sober 10 months, I was drinking & smoking since 12 years old even got alcohol poisoning & almost died at 17 so it’s big for me, thank you🤍 — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) February 28, 2023

Last week, Uchis released ‘Moonlight’, the second single from her new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’, which is out on Friday, March 3, via Geffen Records.

The sensual track is an ode to chilling out with a lover, as she seamlessly switches between English and Spanish, singing “I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight” during the chorus.

‘Moonlight’ was produced by Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Leon Michels (of El Michels Affair) and follows recent track ‘I Wish You Roses’, which was Uchis’ first new music of 2023.

Uchis’ last album, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’, was her first Spanish-language album and released in 2020. ‘Red Moon In Venus’ is set to be one of two albums from the singer this year, with both an English and a Spanish album to drop in 2023.