Listen to Kali Uchis team up with Jowell & Randy on ‘Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)’

Kali Uchis has shared her latest single ‘Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)’, featuring reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy — you can listen to the song below.

The track is taken from Uchis’ forthcoming second album — which is also her first Spanish-language project — ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’.

With the album set to be released on Interscope tomorrow (November 18), Uchis has now dropped the final preview of the record in the form of ‘Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)’, which you can hear below.

‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’ also features the previously released ‘La Luz’ (with Jhay Cortez) and Uchis’ Rico Nasty collaboration ‘Aquí Yo Mando’, as well as a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The album is Uchis’ second major release of 2020 following the arrival of her ‘To Feel Alive’ EP back in April, which featured a collection of demos that were made during her time in coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In review of ‘To Feel Alive’, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “‘To Feel Alive’ is a satisfying recap of the journey so far, reminding us of the sheer power of her voice and her outsider mentality.

“Few, if any, are even close to being on a similar wavelength.”