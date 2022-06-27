Kamasi Washington announces Sydney Opera House headline show

Los Angeles jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington has announced a one-off show at Sydney Opera House for later this year, marking his only headline date in the country for 2022.

Washington will return to the Opera House’s Concert Hall on December 4, after having previously played the venue in both 2018 and 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 1) at 9am AEST, with pre-sale kicking off at 12pm today (June 28).

“The mighty Kamasi Washington blew the roof off the Sydney Opera House on both previous sold-out visits, so after a long absence, we could not be more proud to welcome him into our newly refurbished Concert Hall,” commented Ben Marshall, Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music, in a statement.

In addition to Washington’s Sydney headline show, he’ll also perform at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 3, supporting Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin alongside Mildlife as part of the band’s Australian tour.

Since his last visit to Australia, Washington has kept fairly busy. He composed the music for Becoming, the Nadia Hallgren-directed Netflix documentary about Michelle Obama which arrived in 2020. The same year, he teamed up with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and 9th Wonder to form the supergroup Dinner Party, releasing their debut, self-titled album.

Last year, Washington contributed a cover of Metallica‘s ‘My Friend of Misery’ for the ‘Metallica Blacklist’ tribute album. Earlier that year, he performed the song live alongside Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo at the Hollywood Bowl.

In February, Washington made his late night television debut with a performance of his single ‘The Garden Path’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.