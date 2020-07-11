Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and 9th Wonder‘s newly formed supergroup Dinner Party have released their debut album – listen to it below.

The self-titled seven-track project arrived yesterday (July 11) and features Chicago singer Phoelix on a number of tracks.

Nearly two years in the making, Martin, who is best known for working with Kendrick Lamar, rented out Chalice studios in Los Angeles at the end of 2019 and the four musicians worked on the project any change they got.

Martin and Washington handle sax duties on the new album, with Glasper on keys, and 9th Wonder lacing the production.

Listen to ‘Dinner Party’ below:

As Stereogum notes, the Dinner Party musicians go back many years: Washington and Martin attended high school together, while Martin and Glasper met at a jazz band camp in the 1990s.

It’s said that the idea for Dinner Party was sparked when Martin was out on the road with Glasper, with the pair going on to connect with Washington and 9th Wonder. Together they worked on material for a couple of years, before recording it towards the end of 2019.

Last month, Kamasi Washington revealed that he had provided the score for Netflix‘s new Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming.

Meanwhile, Rapsody has shared a remix of her track ‘Afeni’, produced by 9th Wonder and featuring Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton and D Smoke.

Taken from the critically-acclaimed 2019 album ‘Eve’, ‘Afeni’ features a sample of 2Pac reciting the lyrics to his 1993 hit single ‘Keep Ya Head Up’. The song is named after the late rapper’s mother, who herself died in 2016.