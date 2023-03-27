Kang Daniel says he became a K-pop idol “because of money”

K-pop star Kang Daniel has shared that he chose to become an idol due to his family’s financial situation.

Prior to his recent concert in New York City, the 26-year-old singer and KONNECT Entertainment CEO spoke to Cosmopolitan, where he shared that he decided to become a K-pop idol to support his family. “I’m going to be very honest with you: It was all because of money,” Kang said.

The singer went on to explain that prior to becoming a K-pop trainee, he had attended an arts high school to study modern dance, but eventually dropped out because the the tuition fee was “really expensive”.

“At that point, I didn’t really have a clear direction to go,” the singer shared. “But my family was going through a very difficult time financially, and as the only child, I felt like I had the responsibility. I needed to take care of my mother, who was not feeling really healthy.”

“I decided, if I can dance, I have to do it on the big stage. That’s why I wanted to become an idol,” Kang said.

Following his successful stint as a member of Produce 101 boyband Wanna One, Kang founded his own entertainment agency in 2019. KONNECT Entertainment has since signed acts like Chancellor and ex-GFRIEND member Yuju.

“I achieved what I was looking for,” Kang later said of his success in recent years. “Now I’m not necessarily seeking money from what I’m doing, but rather, I want to do something I really enjoy and make the music I love.”

Kang is set to perform at the We Bridge Festival in Las Vegas this April. He will be sharing the bill with girl group Dreamcatcher, boybands CIX and MONSTA X, plus Korean-American rapper Jessi.