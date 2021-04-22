Kang Daniel tops South Korea’s Gaon Digital and Album charts simultaneously

Kang Daniel has earned his first number one on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart as a soloist with his latest single, ‘Antidote’.

The song debuted atop the music chart for the week ending April 17, ending IU‘s two-week streak at the summit with ‘Lilac’. The Gaon Digital Chart is South Korea’s version of the Billboard Hot 100, and ranks the best-selling non-physical domestic music sales based on downloads, streaming and background music sales.

In addition, ‘Antidote’ also topped the Downloads and BGM charts. Kang had previously topped the Digital Chart as part of the now-disbanded boyband Wanna One in 2017 with the songs ‘Energetic’ and ‘Beautiful’.

‘Antidote’ is the title track of the singer’s fourth mini-album ‘Yellow’, which also launched at the top of the Gaon Album Chart in the same week. ‘Yellow’ is the fourth straight number one album by Kang, following 2020’s ‘Magenta’ and ‘Cyan’, as well as his 2019 debut ‘Color On Me’.

‘Yellow’ is the final instalment of Kang’s ‘Color’ trilogy, following the aforementioned ‘Magenta’ and ‘Cyan’. Besides ‘Antidote’, the mini-album also featured five other tracks, including the pre-release single ‘Paranoia’.

In a recent exclusive interview with NME, Kang described ‘Yellow’ as his “most personal” release yet. “When we first came up with the ‘Color’ series, I was just coming back from some time off and I think I needed some time to gather myself and everything that I was going through at the time to talk about some of [the] things that are touched upon in ‘Yellow’,” he said.