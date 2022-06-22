‘Single’s Inferno”s Kang So-yeon drops new song ‘Loca Loca’

Single’s Inferno contestant Kang So-yeon has made her long-awaited return to music with ‘Loca Loca’.

The alluring visual, released earlier today (June 22), opens with Kang in the middle of a photography studio, dressed in elegant gowns. The scene later changes to her dressed in more casual clothing, dancing and walking along a pier.

“What’s so good about you / That you just wanna play me? / What’s so good about you / That you can’t say you love me?” the singer croons on the second verse.

During the inital announcement for her plan to release new music, Kang had described ‘Loca Loca’ as a “special gift” for fans. The reality show star added that the track will be released by South Korean music label Brand New Music.

Kang rose to fame through Netflix’s hit dating series Single’s Inferno, but made her debut in the entertainment industry as part of the co-ed group WE in 2011. She took a break from the entertainment industry following WE’s disbandment in 2013.

In April, Netflix officially announced that a second season of Single’s Inferno is on the way. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the show is had been looking to cast contestants for the upcoming second season.

The hugely popular reality dating series had become the first-ever South Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV ranking in January, alongside hits like The Silent Sea, Squid Game and Our Beloved Summer. It also brought fame to the series contestants, many of whom are social media influencers, YouTubers and models.