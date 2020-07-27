Fashion designer and David Bowie collaborator Kansai Yamamoto has died

Fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, who worked closely with David Bowie during his career, has died at the age of 76.
Yamamoto’s death was announced by his official Instagram account earlier this morning (July 27), confirming that he died on July 21 due to acute myeloid leukemia.
“As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion towards creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy to see you again,” the Instagram statement read.
“‘Human energy is limitless’ was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter hard the situation.
“We sincerely would like to thank you all for supporting Kansai for so many years.”
Yamamoto’s daughter Mirai said in her tribute that her father “left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.”
Yamamoto was the first Japanese designer to host a fashion show in London in 1971, and he soon established friendships with the likes of Bowie, Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder.
Yamamoto formed a creative partnership with Bowie during the early 1970s, with the designer producing numerous stage outfits for the late musician. Their collaboration was particularly notable during Bowie’s 1973 ‘Aladdin Sane’ tour, with Yamamoto’s outfit designs helping bring Bowie’s various stage personas, such as Ziggy Stardust, to life.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 about working with Bowie, Yamamoto recalled: “After my first fashion show in London, my clothes were stocked in a shop called Boston 151 on Kings Road in London. David had bought my Woodland Creatures jumpsuit with rabbits on it from there. I wasn’t really based there, but I felt that London was the place I felt most comfortable, and where my clothes were most appreciated.
“I didn’t really know about David’s work then. I was more visual than audio. And when David wore my women’s clothes, people were very surprised. My clothes were designed to be worn by women. When I think of it, it was a bizarre thing for him to do. Luckily David had a very slim body and they fit him very well — no fittings.”
Yamamoto added: “Some sort of chemical reaction took place: my clothes became part of David, his songs and his music. They became part of the message he delivered to the world. He even wanted to go a bit crazier.”
Bowie’s official Twitter account paid tribute to Yamamoto this morning — you can see their post below.
RIP Kansai Yamamoto – It is with much sorrow that we report the death of Japanese designer, @kansai_yamamoto, who passed away on 21st July, aged 76. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and those close to him at this sad time. #BowieKansai pic.twitter.com/6HUnBkOW7w
— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) July 27, 2020
Yamamoto’s Instagram account confirmed that the online streaming event the late designer was working on, Nippon Genki Project 2020 Super Energy, “will be conducted as scheduled” on Friday (July 31).
“We deeply regret that Kansai cannot join us on the day, but we would like to deliver his passion and dream in the best way possible,” the statement added.