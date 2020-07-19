Kanye shares new album details in now-deleted tweet

Rapper and apparent US presidential candidate Kanye West announced a new album in a tweet that has since been deleted.

As multiple outlets report, the album would be titled ‘Donda’ after West’s most recent single and would be released this coming week on July 24.

The now-deleted tweet also featured a tracklist for the potential record, which included Ye’s recent, Travis Scott-featuring single ‘Wash Us In The Blood‘.

Kanye’s deleted album announcement: DONDA pic.twitter.com/gn538VM7vg — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) July 18, 2020

In related news, West is petitioning to have his name listed on the South Carolina ballot. In a tweet that has not been deleted, the rapper is directing fans to visit a newly-established website that is collecting petition signatures.

Despite reports West would be dropping out of the presidential race, he has since filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission. The FEC Form 1, Statement of Organization listed West’s political party as ‘BDY’, presumably a reference to The Birthday Party.

Earlier this month, a Redfield and Wilton poll of 2,000 registered American voters found West to be polling at two per cent. Joe Biden was polling at 48 per cent and Donald Trump at 39 per cent.

Since his announcement to run for office on Independence Day (July 4), other musicians including 50 Cent, Katy Perry and will.i.am. have criticised the move.