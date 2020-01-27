News Music News

Kanye West and Chance The Rapper pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Sunday Service

Kobe passed away in a helicopter crash

Nick Reilly
kobe
Kanye West, Kobe Bryant and Chance The Rapper (Pic: Getty)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper have led tributes to the late Kobe Bryant at a midnight Sunday Service.

Hours after the NBA legend and his daughter died in a helicopter crash, his memory was honoured at the latest edition of Kanye’s weekly gospel service.

In one video posted by Kardashian on Instagram, gospel singer Kirk Franklin asks the crowd: “Why do bad things happen to good people?”.

“I needed to hear this,” Kim captioned the video. The event also saw Chance the Rapper performing alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which was led by Kanye West himself.

Posting on Instagram before the service, Kardashian wrote: “My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl.

West himself added: “Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

Other tributes came from Taylor Swift, who said she was “in pieces” at the news.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all,” Swift wrote.

“Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

