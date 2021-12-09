Kanye West and Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ concert to stream in Sydney cinema

The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will see an onstage reunion between Kanye West and Drake, will stream live in Sydney this week.

The concert, which is taking place at the LA Coliseum, will be streaming from 4pm AEDT on Friday (December 10) at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park.

West – who is now legally known as Ye – will be headlining the concert, announcing it after he reached out to Drake in an effort to squash the pair’s longstanding beef. Drake accepted Ye’s olive branch, and the two united at the former’s home.

The concert aims to bring awareness to incarcerated man Larry Hoover, who has spent more than two decades in solitary confinement in a Colorado supermax prison. Receiving six life sentences for crimes relating to gang activity, Hoover has been imprisoned for the past 45 years, while remaining an activist and advocating for the end of gang violence across the US.

Tickets to see the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Hoyts cinema in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter are on sale now. Tickets are limited, and will be capped at six per purchase.

“Bringing these two great artists together for the culture and cause of prison reform has been an honour,” said West’s friend J Prince, who has been described as the ‘leader of the movement’.

“Through my work with Larry Hoover and his family, I’ve really had my eyes opened to the plight of incarcerated people in this country, and I hope fans of Ye and Drake will take the time to do the same.”

If you can’t make it to the Sydney streaming of the performance, it is still being broadcast worldwide across Amazon and Twitch for free.

Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr, had previously urged Drake to accept Ye’s peace offering, saying Drake is “a leader and leaders make decisions that people follow”.