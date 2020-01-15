Kanye West and EMI settle lawsuit for the second time

Kanye West and music publishing company EMI have settled their lawsuit for the second time.

The rapper first sued the company in January 2019, and alleged that the firm – which has published his music since 2003 – was attempting to lock him into a lifetime of “servitude”.

In response, EMI then hit back with their own federal lawsuit in March and claimed that West’s original complaint was invalid because he had willingly signed a series of contract extensions with the company.

Despite seemingly reaching an eventual agreement in September 2019, things looked unsettled once more in December when EMI made a last-minute choice to re-open the case again. A judge permitted both parties until January 13 to reach a new deal.

As Pitchfork reports, West and EMI have now notified the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York that they have reached an “agreement in principle” to finally settle the suit.

If no further objections are made, it will finally be settled on February 14.

Meanwhile,West is reportedly planning on taking his Sunday Service live show on a “global” tour in 2020.

He began his Sunday Services just over a year ago, with the rapper, his band and gospel choir making weekly live appearances in the US in subsequent weeks and months — including at Coachella 2019 back in April.

The regular event also heavily influenced West’s recent solo album ‘Jesus Is King’.