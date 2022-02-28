Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reunite and hint at new project

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reunited on the former’s Instagram Live over the weekend, where they appeared to hint at a new collaborative project.

The two artists have previously worked together on music, including collaborations on West’s hits ‘Slow Jamz’ and ‘Gold Digger’.

Archive footage of the making of ‘Slow Jamz’, which was released in 2004 on both West’s debut album ‘The College Dropout’ and Twista’s ‘Kamikaze’ LP, recently featured in the second part of the Netflix documentary trilogy jeen-yuhs.

Advertisement

West and Foxx have now reunited to briefly discuss the ‘Slow Jamz’ clip, with West going on Instagram Live over the weekend to share their meeting with his followers.

During their time on West’s Live, Foxx appeared to hint that he and the rapper and producer had another project on the way.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx told viewers in reference to the ‘Slow Jamz’ clip.

“Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

Advertisement

West, who is now legally known as Ye, released 16 tracks from his new album ‘DONDA 2’ on his Stem Player last week. The record, the follow-up to 2021’s ‘DONDA’, is currently exclusively available on West’s bespoke audio device.

The rapper and producer also hinted that he has recently worked with Beach House after he shared a pair of images of himself with the Baltimore band in the studio on Instagram.