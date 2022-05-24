Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – and XXXTentacion‘s ‘True Love’ collaboration is getting a proper release later this week.

Up until now, the lead track from West’s recent ‘Donda 2’ album was only available on the rapper and producer’s Stem Player, which he launched to host his 11th studio album back in February.

However, the track is now getting a full release on Friday (May 27) via Columbia Records to coincide with the release of new documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which will be released on Hulu in the US on May 26. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Set to land on all streaming platforms, ‘True Love’ will also feature on XXXTentacion’s ‘Look at Me: The Album’, which is yet to get a release date.

The cover art for the single was designed by West and features handwritten notes from XXXTentacion, which come from a journal discovered by the late rapper’s mother. The notes include: “Am I supposed to pretend to be heartless?”, “Love love love”, and “A feeling you just can’t explain”.

XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018.

Following his death, the rapper’s estate has continued to release his music posthumously, including the albums ‘Skins’ and ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ released in 2019.

In a three-star review of ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, NME wrote: “[It’s] better than ‘Skins’, the first XXXTentacion album released after the rapper’s death, but all of his posthumous music to date has fallen short. Even if you do hate XXXTentacion, you cannot deny his influence on modern rap. But ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is a serious case of over-embellishing thin material.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently returned to Instagram to post a redesign that he’s worked on for what appears to be a new collaboration with McDonald’s.

The rapper and producer has collaborated with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the redesign of a burger box, seemingly previewing the first of several reimaginings for the global fast food chain.