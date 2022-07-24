Kanye West appears at Rolling Loud after canceling his headline slot

Kanye West appeared at Rolling Loud festival on Friday (July 22) having cancelled his headline slot there less than a week earlier.

Kid Cudi replaced Kanye West on the bill at the Miami event when West, who is now known officially as “Ye”, “decided that he [would] no longer be performing”. It marked the ‘DONDA’ star’s second festival cancellation of 2022, following Coachella.

Despite this, West turned up at the event to join Lil Durk for their recent Cardi B collaboration ‘Hot Shit’. They also performed ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.’

You can see the moment here:

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi, who replaced West for his headline slot, walked off during his headline set at Rolling Loud after crowd members repeatedly threw items onto the stage.

West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators, but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid-2010s. They fell out again earlier this year, supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the current partner of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The ongoing feud appears to have spilt out into the crowd during his set. According to Consequence, people in the audience repeatedly interrupted Cudi by chanting West’s name and throwing objects toward the stage.

It’s said that Cudi ended his headline performance after just 30 minutes as a result. Per Setlist.FM, he played four songs: ‘Tequila Shots’, ‘She Knows This’, ‘Marijuana’ and ‘REVOFEV’.

In one fan-shot video, Cudi told the crowd (via XXL Magazine): “If I get hit with one more fucking thing… if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me!”

Another item was then thrown up before Cudi made a quick exit.

Announcing the cancellation of Kanye West’s bill-topping set last week, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a joint statement (via Pitchfork): “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

“We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.

“We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”