Kanye West asks Twitter followers if he should postpone his presidential campaign until 2024

"Y'all want me to run [or] nah???"

By Sam Moore
Kanye West
Kanye West (Picture: Getty)

Kanye West has floated the idea of possibly postponing his US presidential campaign until 2024, asking his Twitter followers “y’all want me to run [or] nah???” in 2020.

West’s unlikely bid for the White House in this year’s upcoming election has already attracted plenty of interest and controversy, but the campaign suffered a blow earlier this week after they reportedly failed to collect the 10,000 signatures required to register on the ballot in South Carolina.

While posting a series of tweets in the early hours of this morning (July 22) — many of which have now been deleted — West asked his Twitter followers for their opinion on whether he should postpone his presidential campaign until the 2024 election.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” West tweeted in a post that has since been deleted. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on [Joe] Biden? Y’all want me to run on [sic] nah???”

He later tweeted: “Says the future president.”

West also shared an updated tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘Donda’, which the rapper says is set for release this Friday (July 24). You can see an image of the tracklist below.

Earlier this week, West said that he wants Jay-Z to be his vice-presidential running mate in the upcoming US election.

