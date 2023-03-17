Kanye West avoids battery charges in phone-throwing incident

Kanye West has avoided battery charges in relation to an incident that saw him throw a woman’s mobile phone in the street.

Back in January, footage emerged of the rapper confronting a woman who appeared to be filming him from her car without his permission. “Stop with your cameras,” Ye told her before grabbing her phone and throwing it.

West is said to have taken issue with the paparazzi filming him at his daughter North’s basketball game.

It was subsequently reported that the ‘Donda’ star was being investigated for alleged assault after police obtained the video of the confrontation, which occurred near Los Angeles, California.

On Wednesday (March 15), the Ventura Co. District Attorney’s Office said that the woman had declined to press charges against the rapper (via TMZ). The only damage caused by the incident was to the phone’s $30 (£24.72) case.

Earlier this month, West’s lawsuit against an Australian burger was dismissed in Federal Court.

Ye filed the suit last October, claiming Victoria burger joint College Dropout Burgers and its owner Mark Elkhouri were using the name of his 2004 album debut, ‘The College Dropout’, without his permission.

In other news, the BBC has announced a new documentary exploring West’s “rollercoaster life and career”. Fronted by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, We Need To Talk About Kanye is due to air on BBC Two.

An eight-part podcast series, The Kanye Story, will accompany the forthcoming doc.