Kanye West calls for Louis C.K. to be uncancelled

Kanye West has said that Louis C.K. should be “uncancelled”, describing him in an interview as “the funniest man alive”.

The rapper, who has been at the centre of a slew of controversies and antisemitic outbursts in recent weeks, spoke about his admiration for the disgraced comedian during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In 2017, Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct allegations that had been made against him by multiple women.

“This is where God is even funnier, here goes like Louis C.K. part two-level,” West said during the interview, “because Louis C.K. is the funniest man alive, uncancel him now.”

“He was funnier before he was cancelled because all he would do is the type of joke you can get cancelled on,” he added.

In the same interview, West accused Morgan of being “a Karen”, with Morgan saying that the rapper walked out midway through their conversation, but later returned.

West was repeatedly challenged by the host over his antisemitic comments, prompting West to say: “You don’t hold accountability to my pain. You’re being a Karen.”

“I’m not a Karen, I’m not going to cancel you, and I’m not going to censor you,” Morgan responded. “I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying. I don’t think you understand the pain you’ve been causing with some of these comments.”

West replied: “God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years.”

The rapper’s antisemitic comments in recent weeks have included blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for alleged wrongdoings while on the Drink Champs podcast, saying “Jewish people have owned the black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they’ll take us and milk us till we die.”

He also made similar antisemitic comments on Fox News, LeBron James’ talk show The Shop and during a recent interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, where he said that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.

Many artists, celebrities, politicians and organisations have publicly condemned West over his remarks including Jack Antonoff, John Legend, David Schwimmer, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and ex-Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Commercial partnerships have also fallen through or reportedly been put on hold, including those with the bank JPMorgan Chase and the sportswear brand Adidas.

Balenciaga also recently cut ties with West over his antisemitic comments, while his record label Universal Music Group shared a statement denouncing antisemitism.

He has also had his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram blocked.