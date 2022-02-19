Kanye West calls Jack Harlow “Top 5 out right now”

Kanye West has praised rapper Jack Harlow, calling him one of the “Top Five [artists] out right now”.

On Friday (February 18), Harlow released ‘Nail Tech’, his first new music in over a year. The track, which arrived alongside a video that stars City Girls rapper Yung Miami, has been received positively among fans, debuting at Number Two on the US Spotify chart.

One particular fan of the track includes Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – who took to Instagram yesterday (February 18) to heap praise on the Kentucky rapper.

“This n***a can raaaaaaap bro,” Ye captioned a screenshot of the ‘Nail Tech’ video. “And I’m saying n***a as a compliment Top 5 out right now.”

Harlow caught wind of West’s endorsement, calling it “one of the greatest moments my life”, while sharing a screenshot of Ye’s post.

Harlow released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ at the end of 2020 and despite a series of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Lil Nas X, Eminem and Ty Dolla $ign, it’s been over a year since he last shared a solo track.

He dropped his collaborative summer jam “SUVs (Black on Black)” with Pooh Shiesty back in August.

Meanwhile, West is gearing up to release ‘DONDA 2’, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 album ‘DONDA’, which is due to arrive on Tuesday (February 22). West has announced details of a performance in Miami to coincide with the album’s release.

‘DONDA 2’ is said to be executively produced by Future, while Marilyn Manson is also working on the album. West has revealed that the only way to listen to it will be via his own Stem Player.

Elsewhere, West made a surprise appearance at the LA premiere of Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs last weekend (February 11). Speaking to the crowd after the screening, the star addressed people trying to cancel him and DaBaby – who was with him – and revealed Apple Music had offered him $100million (£74m) to release ‘DONDA’.

In a four-star review of the first part of jeen-yuhs, NME said: “With footage dating back to 1998, the story of West’s momentous move from Chicago to New York in search of a big record deal is caught on film by Coodie. He grants us access to West’s Newark, New Jersey home and follows the budding star on the streets and into the studios of NYC.”