Kanye West says he can “beat Joe Biden” in the US election

Kanye West has said he can “beat Joe Biden” in the upcoming US election, despite having to be a write-in candidate in numerous states.

The rapper missed the deadline to appear on the ballots in some states across the country, but can still be voted for if supporters write his name on themselves.

In his latest tweets, West seemed confident he could beat the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race. “I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” he wrote in one tweet.

Advertisement

In a second, he reiterated: “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION”. He did not share whether he thought he would also be able to beat Donald Trump. See the tweets below.

I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

This statement comes after West suggested he may postpone running for President of the United States until 2024. Earlier this week (July 22), he asked his Twitter followers if he should still run this year.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” he wrote in post that has since been deleted. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on [Joe] Biden? Y’all want me to run on [sic] nah???”

Advertisement

Last weekend (July 19), the rapper held his first Presidential rally in South Carolina. On the same day, he gave an interview to Charleston radio station Z93 Jamz during which he suggested Jay-Z should join him as his running mate.

Meanwhile, West recently suggested that he has worked on an album with The Mars Volta. Taking to Twitter once more, he shared a clip of a sports documentary which was soundtracked by the prog-rock band’s song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”