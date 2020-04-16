Kanye West confirms he’s backing Donald Trump in 2020 US election

Kanye West has confirmed he’s officially backing Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The rapper, who has been outspoken in his constant support of the US President, revealed he would be backing Trump in May’s issue of GQ magazine.

He said: “We know who I’m voting on… I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over because of it!”

Advertisement

The rapper, who memorably visited Trump at the White House in October 2018, said that “better real estate” was his primary motivation for backing Trump.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property,” he said.

The rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, own extensive properties across the US – including their primary residence in Calabasas, California, and two ranches.

When asked if he feared becoming an outcast due to his political leanings, West responded: “Celebrities are scared! Celebrities don’t have the real voice… What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion?”

Referencing Hillary Clinton’s 2016 ‘I’m With Her’ slogan, he said: “I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’

Advertisement

“Both my parents were freedom fighters… they didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on!”

In the same interview, Kanye opened up about making new music again after initially saying he would no longer rap following his conversion to Christianity.

“I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, ‘My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West'”, he said.

Last year, West’s Sunday Service Choir released its debut album, ‘Jesus Is Born’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Whether you believe in a higher being or have any interest in gospel music is not essential in appreciating ‘Jesus Is Born’. In fact, in keeping with West’s mission to spread the word of his god, the album could spark a more open-minded attitude to the genre among secular music fans.”