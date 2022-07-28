Kanye West created a special Soul II Soul mix for Kate Moss’ ‘Desert Island Discs’

Kate Moss presented a special track mixed by Kanye West during her recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

When asked by presenter Lauren Laverne what her desert island tracks would be, one of the choices was a track that West specially mixed for Moss. The pair have been friends for many years and West made reference to Moss on his 2007 track, ‘Stronger’.

The version Moss shared is ‘Back to Life’ by West’s Sunday Service and Jazzie B.

“I’ve had this specially mixed for today,” Moss said on the show. “I heard Kanye’s Sunday Service version of this and I was blown away” (via MixMag).

The track contains vocals by Kanye’s choir mixed with the Soul II Soul original by Jazzie B.

Moss said the original version of the song “takes her back” to her youth and she remembers playing it with her friends. “We would blast it down Croydon high street and think we were the coolest people!”

Some of the other tracks Moss played included ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ by The Rolling Stones and ‘Life on Mars’ by David Bowie.

Last week, West appeared at Rolling Loud festival on Friday (July 22) having cancelled his headline slot there less than a week earlier.

Kid Cudi replaced Kanye West on the bill at the Miami event when West, who is now known officially as “Ye”, “decided that he [would] no longer be performing”. It marked the ‘DONDA’ star’s second festival cancellation of 2022, following Coachella.

Despite this, West turned up at the event to join Lil Durk for their recent Cardi B collaboration ‘Hot Shit’. They also performed ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.’

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi, who replaced West for his headline slot, walked off during his headline set at Rolling Loud after crowd members repeatedly threw items onto the stage.